Pat McAfee Says Brett Favre Is Dropping Defamation Suit

By Alex Lawson (May 11, 2023, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Sports commentator Pat McAfee announced Thursday that NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has agreed to drop his defamation suit after McAfee clarified that his statements about Favre's connection to a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal were "comedic" and "based solely on public information and allegations."...

