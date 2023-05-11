Cannabis Co. Says Ex-GC Wrongfully Tried To Oust CEO

By Michele Gorman (May 11, 2023, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Colorado cannabis business has filed a lawsuit in state court accusing its former general counsel of conspiring with company insiders to force out the CEO by making false claims about him, alleging damages "believed to be in the millions of dollars."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS