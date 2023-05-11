Wash. High Court Probes Owner Liability In Roofer Death Suit

By Rachel Riley (May 11, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Washington State Supreme Court justices weighing a fallen roofer's wrongful death case on Thursday cast doubt on the estate's "hard line" stance that building owners always have a duty to keep visitors safe — even those who are part of expert contracting crews....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS