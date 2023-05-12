Consumer Data Bill Creates Big Task For Texas Businesses

By Catherine Marfin (May 12, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A sweeping consumer data protection bill poised to become Texas law in the coming weeks represents a major compliance undertaking for companies storing massive amounts of long-held customer information — a quandary experts say can be remedied with solid understanding of what is there and how it is used....

