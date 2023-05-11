Insurer Seeks To Avoid Real Estate Atty's Hacking Losses

By Emily Lever (May 11, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. has taken to Connecticut state court to avoid paying for a real estate attorney's May and June 2022 hacking incident, arguing that the losses arose from data security issues and not from the provision of legal services. ...

