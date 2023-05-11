NY AG Says Magazine Lock Helped Buffalo Mass Shooter

By Mike Curley (May 11, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James sued gun accessory maker Mean LLC on Thursday, saying its MA Lock device that purportedly locks a low-capacity magazine to a rifle is in fact easily removable, and that ease let the May 2022 Buffalo shooter use 30-round magazines in the AR-15-style rifle he used to kill 10 people....

