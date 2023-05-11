9th Circ. Upholds Telemarketing Scammer's $478M FTC Fine

By Isaac Monterose (May 11, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a $478 million judgment won by the Federal Trade Commission against Gary Hewitt, a telemarketing scammer, ruling on Thursday that Hewitt failed in arguing how a district court erred in denying relief for the judgment in August 2021....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS