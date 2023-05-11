Plaintiff Seeks $200K Award From Former Ga. Atty

By Kelcey Caulder (May 11, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A woman has asked a Washington state court to enforce a judgment of nearly $200,000 that was levied against a former Georgia attorney after a Fulton County court found the attorney represented the woman in a personal injury suit and later removed the woman's settlement funds from a trust account for her personal use....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS