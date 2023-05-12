9th Circ. Affirms Walmart's Win In Supplement Mislabeling Suit

By Henrik Nilsson (May 12, 2023, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel has upheld Walmart's victory in California federal court over a group of customers alleging the company mislabeled a dietary supplement, saying an expert witness applied a testing method not approved under federal guidelines to determine whether the labeling was correct....

