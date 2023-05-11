Miami-Dade Sues Fla. Over Rejected Zoning Amendment

By Quinn Wilson (May 11, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Miami-Dade County and the developers of a 379-acre technology warehouse have sued the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity in state court, alleging the department misinterpreted state statute when it said the county's zoning amendment was incomplete after the county had voted to approve it. ...

