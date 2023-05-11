Investor Says Carl Icahn's Co. Inflated Value In Ponzi Scheme

By David Minsky (May 11, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Icahn Enterprises LP has been hit with a proposed class action in Florida federal court, brought by an investor who alleges they were misled on the value of the company following reports that it artificially inflated its securities and paid dividends to shareholders in a "Ponzi-like economic structure."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS