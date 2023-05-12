State Dept. Approves $8.5B Boeing Copter Sale To Germany

By Rae Ann Varona (May 12, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Germany may get its hands on $8.5 billion worth of Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters and related equipment after the U.S. Department of State greenlighted a proposed sale to the German government, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency has announced....

