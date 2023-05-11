6th Circ. Revives Truck Parts' Trade Dress Suit

By Carolyn Muyskens (May 11, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday sent a dispute between two rival aftermarket semitruck parts companies back to a district court, ruling that a jury would have to sort through the conflicting evidence to determine whether one of the company's cabin conversion kits deserved trade dress protection. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS