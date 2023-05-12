1st Circ. Revives Contract Breach Suit By Pharma Tech Exec

By Julie Manganis (May 12, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A former pharmaceutical technology CEO may pursue her breach of contract claim for unpaid severance after the firm opted not to renew her contract prior to its expiration, then made her an at-will employee, the First Circuit decided Thursday as it reinstated part of the case....

