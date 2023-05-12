Beyond Meat Hit With Suit Over Alleged Production Delays

By Katryna Perera (May 12, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Plant-based meat substitute producer Beyond Meat Inc. was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court by an institutional investor who claims the company and its executives misrepresented Beyond Meat's production capabilities, which caused the company's stock to trade at artificially high prices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS