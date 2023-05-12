Attys Score $6M Award In $30M ProPetro Settlement

By Tom Lotshaw (May 12, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge granted a $6 million attorney fee request by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Grant & Eisenhofer PA on Thursday as he approved a $30 million class action settlement between investors and oilfield services company ProPetro Holding Corp....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS