Immigrants In 'Novel' Claim Can't Get Atty Fees, 1st Circ. Says

By Julie Manganis (May 12, 2023, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A group of immigrants who won a novel legal claim over adjusting their residency status cannot recover nearly $180,000 in attorney fees under the Equal Access to Justice Act, only fees for a short-lived appeal by the government, the First Circuit held in a published opinion Thursday....

