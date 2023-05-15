Ga. DA Files Confession To Judgment In Job Performance Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 15, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia district attorney filed a confession to judgment before a Georgia superior court, shortly after the court rejected her attempt to throw out claims accusing her of not doing her job, which were lodged in response to her alleged policy of not enforcing marijuana possession and other related crimes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS