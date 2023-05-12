HSBC To Pay CFTC $75M Over Texting Probe, Spoofing

By Sarah Jarvis (May 12, 2023, 11:45 AM EDT) -- HSBC Bank PLC and its affiliates on Friday agreed to pay $30 million to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the use of unapproved communication methods to conduct business, while the bank's U.S. arm separately agreed to pay $45 million to settle claims including deceptive trading and spoofing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS