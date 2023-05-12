NC, Feds Urge Justices To Cast Aside Election Maps Case

By Hayley Fowler (May 12, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The state and federal governments have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to drop this term's blockbuster election case invoking a controversial legal theory on redistricting powers, saying the justices now lack jurisdiction to decide the case since the North Carolina Supreme Court overturned the decision at the heart of the appeal....

