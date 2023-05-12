SVB Parent Says FDIC Has No Right To Hold Tax Refunds

By Rick Archer (May 12, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The former parent company of Silicon Valley Bank told a New York bankruptcy judge that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is violating the Bankruptcy Code and possibly criminal law in its attempts to retain nearly $11 million in tax refunds mailed to the bank....

