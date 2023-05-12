US Chamber Sues SEC Over Stock Buyback Rule

By Sarah Jarvis (May 12, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to block implementation of its recently finalized rules requiring public companies to disclose more information on stock buybacks, saying the requirements compel speech in violation of the First Amendment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS