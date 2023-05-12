Kroger, Albertsons' Dominance 'Beyond Doubt,' Judge Told

By Dorothy Atkins (May 12, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A group of grocery shoppers challenging Kroger and Albertsons' $24.6 billion merger fired back Thursday against the grocers' dismissal arguments that the shoppers have no proof the deal is anti-competitive, arguing the two grocers' market dominance is "clear beyond doubt," and shoppers adequately alleged the merger would eliminate competition....

