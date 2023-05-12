Tax-Evading Doughnut Shop Owner Wants No Prison Term

By Anna Scott Farrell (May 12, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The owner of a chain of doughnut shops who was sentenced to federal prison for tax crimes she committed with her husband and son asked a New York federal court to reconsider her sentence, saying she needs home confinement to care for her 94-year-old mother....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS