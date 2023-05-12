German Co.'s IT Certification Can't Win DOD Deal, GAO Says

By Rae Ann Varona (May 12, 2023, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a German company's protest of losing out on a Pentagon-issued deal to provide information technology support services at a U.S.-German-partnered security studies center, saying the Pentagon reasonably rejected the company's proposal over a noncompliant IT certification....

