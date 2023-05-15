Judge Greenlights $4.3M Morley Data Breach Deal

By Carolyn Muyskens (May 15, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has approved a class settlement to resolve claims from people whose data was exposed in a ransomware attack on Morley Cos., with the company agreeing to pay $4.3 million to customers and employees affected by the breach. ...

