Investors Say Ex-FTX Official Bolsters Case Against Celebs

By Aislinn Keely (May 12, 2023, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge gave FTX investors the green light Friday to file an amended proposed class action complaint that includes new information from the bankrupt crypto exchange's ex-compliance chief, material the investors said rebuts claims by celebrity brand ambassadors that they are out of court's jurisdiction....

