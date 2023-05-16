Qualms With Abortion Can't Crush Pill Access, 5th Circ. Told

By Hannah Albarazi (May 15, 2023, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Merely being opposed to abortion does not give certain groups the right to sue the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over its decades-old approval of mifepristone, the federal government has told the Fifth Circuit, warning that allowing such a theory to prevail would dramatically expand Article III standing....

