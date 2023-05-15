H&M Slips Missouri Greenwashing Suit Over 'Conscious' Line

By Tom Lotshaw (May 15, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action by two H&M shoppers who claimed the fast fashion company misled them and others about the sustainability of its "Conscious Choice" fashion line, ruling the company put accurate information about its clothing into customers' hands....

