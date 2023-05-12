Boeing Can't Shake Irish Co.'s 737 Max Fraud Suit

By Rachel Riley (May 12, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday trimmed an Irish aircraft leasing company's $189 million lawsuit accusing Boeing of selling it unsafe 737 Max jets, eliminating unjust enrichment and product liability claims but calling the fraudulent misrepresentation allegations "entirely plausible" given what other investigations have uncovered....

