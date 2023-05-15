Judge Won't 'Condone' More Delay In Lewis Brisbois TM Fight

By Lynn LaRowe (May 15, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has said he will not "condone any additional delay" after giving an attorney more time to turn over documents sought by Lewis Brisbois as part of its trademark infringement suit alleging the lawyer helped register a mediation business using the same name....

