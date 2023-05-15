Disney Scores Partial Win As Judge Trims 'Frozen II' Suit

By Tiffany Hu (May 15, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Disney can escape part of a copyright suit alleging "Some Things Never Change," a song from the animated film "Frozen II," rips off a Georgia singer-songwriter's 1999 song after a California judge ruled the songwriter hadn't been specific enough in one of his claims. ...

