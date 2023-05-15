Flooded Facility Can't Exclude Insurers' Experts In $108M Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (May 15, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge decided before a Tuesday trial in a $108 million flood insurance case to limit the testimony of a manufacturing facility's witness, but held off on excluding insurers' expert who saw confidential mediation documents, saying he would "address any appropriate sanction" at an evidentiary hearing....

