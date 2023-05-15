2nd Circ. Asks Why Libya Joined Arbitration In $20M Fight

By Caroline Simson (May 15, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel appeared troubled during oral arguments on Monday by Libya's decision to participate in an arbitration that ultimately resulted in a $20 million arbitral award favoring a Cypriot dairy and juice factory investor, despite the country's jurisdictional objections....

