Gov. Murphy Taps Immigration Pro For NJ Supreme Court

By Jake Maher (May 15, 2023, 12:16 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced his nominee for the last unfilled spot on the state Supreme Court, opting for an immigration attorney who has litigated for the New Jersey American Civil Liberties Union and also spent time as a public defender in Essex County....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS