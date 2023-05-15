Walmart Owes $19.3M For Hand Sanitizer Deal, Ark. Jury Says

By Julie Manganis (May 15, 2023, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has been hit with a $19.3 million verdict after an Arkansas jury found it had reneged on a deal to purchase millions of gallons of hand sanitizer from a California company for employees and customers to use in its stores....

