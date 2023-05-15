A Fresh Look At The Jury Data In Waco Patent Trials

By Leah Buratti and Lewis Tandy (May 15, 2023, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The reasons plaintiffs often choose to file patent cases before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in the Waco Division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas have been discussed widely, including:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS