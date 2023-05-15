Carbon-Neutral Real Estate SPAC Aims To Raise $100M For IPO

By Tom Zanki (May 15, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Special-purpose acquisition company FPA Energy Acquisition Corp., represented by Ellenoff Grossman and underwriters counsel Shearman & Sterling, on Monday filed plans for a $100 million initial public offering, hoping to target a carbon-neutral real estate business....

