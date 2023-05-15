Pa. Panel Says Errors Led To UPenn Worker's Cancer Coverage

By Matthew Santoni (May 15, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The family of a University of Pennsylvania laboratory worker can't claim workers' compensation or occupational-death benefits because they were issued because of computer errors, and the worker's cancer was not conclusively linked to radiation exposure in his lab anyway, a state appellate court ruled Monday....

