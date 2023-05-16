Judge Grants Class Cert. In US Steel Pollution Nuisance Suit

By Matthew Santoni (May 16, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT) -- An Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, judge has approved class certification for a lawsuit against U.S. Steel over its increased pollution following a 2018 fire at its Clairton, Pennsylvania, coke works, ruling that the proposed class of about 123,000 residents in communities south and east of Pittsburgh satisfied the criteria for class treatment....

