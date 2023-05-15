Scorpion Venom Drug Biz Hit With SEC Fraud Suit

By Renee Hickman (May 15, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday hit biopharmaceutical company Quanta and its CEO and executive vice president with a suit accusing the company of financial fraud over a 2021 press release the agency says misrepresented the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's response to a proposed clinical trial of the drug Escozine as a COVID-19 treatment....

