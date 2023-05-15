10th Circ. Backs Parents' Win In UnitedHealth Benefits Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 15, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday refused to upend a lower court's finding that a UnitedHealth Group unit violated federal benefits law by refusing to cover a middle schooler's inpatient mental health treatment, finding the insurer failed to properly address doctors' opinions that the treatment was crucial to her recovery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS