Fed Official Defends Call For More Regs Over GOP Resistance

By Sarah Jarvis (May 16, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision pushed back Tuesday on Republican opposition to his calls for stronger rules in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's failure and said his agency is investigating "outrageous" bonuses SVB officials allegedly received on the day of the bank's collapse....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS