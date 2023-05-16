La. Property Owner Says Bad Faith Claim Can't Be Arbitrated

By Emily Lever (May 16, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The owner of a group of properties in a New Orleans suburb urged a federal court to deny a bid by Lloyd's of London underwriters to arbitrate its claim for millions of dollars' worth of hurricane damage, saying its bad faith and damages claims fall outside the arbitration clause....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS