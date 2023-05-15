Dueling Atty Fee Motions May Miss Mark In Ax-Throwing Row

By Craig Clough (May 15, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said on Monday that he doesn't think either side is likely owed attorney fees from a trial where a jury found ax maker Cold Steel infringed a trademark belonging to the governing body of the sport of ax throwing due to the "unusual" mixed outcome....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS