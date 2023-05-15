Venezuela Not Denied Due Process In $500M Award Fight

By Ali Sullivan (May 15, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday enforced an arbitral award of more than $500 million to Spanish affiliates of Mexican tortilla manufacturer Gruma SAB de CV, agreeing with a magistrate judge's finding that Venezuela was not denied due process when former opposition leader Juan Guaidó's interim government was barred from challenging the award....

