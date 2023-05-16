FTC Challenges $28B Amgen-Horizon Therapeutics Merger

By Bryan Koenig and Al Barbarino (May 16, 2023, 11:05 AM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday sought to shut down U.S. biotechnology company Amgen Inc.'s proposed $27.8 billion purchase of Ireland-based drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics PLC, filing a lawsuit in federal court to block the transaction....

