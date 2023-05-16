J&J Talc Unit Can Pursue Ch. 11 Plan During Dismissal Fight

By Vince Sullivan (May 16, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The talc unit of Johnson & Johnson can pursue approval of its Chapter 11 plan, including an $8.9 billion settlement of tens of thousands of talc claims, at the same time it is defending against multiple motions to dismiss its restructuring case, a New Jersey bankruptcy judge ruled Tuesday....

