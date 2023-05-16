Ex-Ga. City Manager Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Race Bias Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (May 16, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A white former city manager is asking the Eleventh Circuit to revive his racial bias suit against Cordele, Georgia, and its commission chair, arguing a district court judge held him to an improper evidentiary standard in dismissing his claims that he was let go because of his race....

