Union Fund Trustees Say Anthem Should Face ERISA Suit

By Emily Brill (May 16, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The trustees of two union health care funds have asked a Connecticut federal judge to preserve their allegations that Anthem Health Plans Inc. used the funds' money to overpay itself for administrative services and medical providers for patient care while withholding data that would have revealed it was doing so....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS